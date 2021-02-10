News

Benin monarch to appoint interim priest for Holy Arousa Cathedral

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN CITY Comment(0)

The Benin monarch, HRM, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday announced plans to expedite reopening of Holy Aruosa Cathedral of Benin, which has been closed down.

 

The Benin Traditional Council had removed Mr. Harrison Okao as the Ohenosa (Priest) of Holy Aruosa Cathedral, also known as the Benin national church. Okao’s removal was in response to the recommendation of the Joint Elders Committee and Senior Chiefs of the Oba’s palace.

 

A statement yesterday signed by Secretary of Benin Traditional Council(BTC), Mr. Frank Irabor and made available to journalists in Benin city, said, “the Benin Traditional Council has been  directed to announce the dissolution of the Elders Council headed by the Acting Chairman, Chief Johnson Omonomose Igbinovia (Osagiobariase).

 

“And that His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has approved an interim Elders Council to be headed by Chief Norense Ozigbo-Esere (Osuma) as Chairman and Chief Omoregie Stanley Obamwonyi (Esere) as Vice Chairman.

 

“Other members are Chief Ekhorovbiye Oviasogie (Eribo) and Chief Edionwe Oliha (Oliha).

 

“The mandate of the Elders Council is to nominate an Acting Ohenosa for the Holy Aruosa Cathedral of Benin as soon as possible for consideration and approval by His Royal Majesty,” he said.

