Benin monarch warns against diverting returned artefacts

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has warned against attempts by anyone or a group of persons to divert Benin artefacts, warning that Edo people would resist the move before it reaches a tipping point. Recall that the monarch had asked the Nigerian government to temporarily take custody of the expected 1,130 stolen Benin artefacts in Germany after they are repatriated, pending the completion of the Benin Royal Museum, where the artefacts which have created a wave of public support would be kept. The Oba made this assertion when members of the Benin community in Abuja and principal officers of the College of Education, Technical, Ekiadolor, Edo State, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Benin City. The monarch also played host to leaders of Edo United Union in Rome, Italy, led by its President, Mr. Edwin Omoregie. Oba Ewuare said there is no controversy over the ownership or who should take possession of the repatriated Benin artefacts, which were produced on the mandate of his forebears in Benin Kingdom centuries ago. The traditional ruler, who spoke in Benin Language, charged his subjects and concerned authorities not to succumb to pressure by unnamed individuals who are treading on a lonely path to either divert or sell the priceless treasures for personal gains.
Related Articles
Prof. Obiozor emerges new Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General
*S’East Govs: ‘We’ll stand by the new leadership’ Professor George Obiozor, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus, has been elected the new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation. Obiozor polled a total of 304 votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr. Valentine Oparaocha who polled 15 votes. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CSO tasks police on abduction of Anambra governorship candidate
A group, the Centre for Freedom and Social Justice yesterday in Abuja asked the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to ensure that they rescue Obiora Agbasimalo, the candidate of the Labour Party in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State from his abductors before Christmas. He was said to have been abducted on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate queries FIRS over unremitted N1.4bn MDAs’ tax
The Senate has queried Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over unremitted N1.4 billion Withholding Tax and Value Added Tax (VAT), which were deducted from the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government. The query was issued by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Account. The query reads: “N700.2 million […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)