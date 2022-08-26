Benin monarch warns against diverting returned artefacts

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has warned against attempts by anyone or a group of persons to divert Benin artefacts, warning that Edo people would resist the move before it reaches a tipping point. Recall that the monarch had asked the Nigerian government to temporarily take custody of the expected 1,130 stolen Benin artefacts in Germany after they are repatriated, pending the completion of the Benin Royal Museum, where the artefacts which have created a wave of public support would be kept. The Oba made this assertion when members of the Benin community in Abuja and principal officers of the College of Education, Technical, Ekiadolor, Edo State, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Benin City. The monarch also played host to leaders of Edo United Union in Rome, Italy, led by its President, Mr. Edwin Omoregie. Oba Ewuare said there is no controversy over the ownership or who should take possession of the repatriated Benin artefacts, which were produced on the mandate of his forebears in Benin Kingdom centuries ago. The traditional ruler, who spoke in Benin Language, charged his subjects and concerned authorities not to succumb to pressure by unnamed individuals who are treading on a lonely path to either divert or sell the priceless treasures for personal gains.

