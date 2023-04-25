News

Benin Port Project: 10 Edo Indigenes Get NIMASA NSDP Scholarship

The Chairman of the Benin Port Project, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, has assured the people that the 10 Edo indigenes undergoing studies under the Nigerian Seafarers Development programme (NSDP) scholarship scheme will be engaged as pioneer staff of the Benin Port.

In a statement, Ogbeifun said the 10 Edo indigenes are making progress in their studies. He added that a major advantage of the port project is the opportunity it presents to build local capacity of Edo youths to participate actively in the maritime sector.

The young Edo indi- genes are part of other Nigerian students on fully funded scholarships in Greece and India by Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) studying maritime related courses.

The port project is jointly being executed by the Edo State government and the Federal Government through the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA). The Minister of Transportation had set up the Project Steering Committee (PSC) and Project Delivery Team (PDT) to ensure realisation of the Benin Port Project under a Public- Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, as already approved by the Federal Government through the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

