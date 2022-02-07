News

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by six months – Counsel

The Government of the Republic of Benin has extended the detention of Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho by six months.

Counsel for the detained activist, Chief Yomi Aliyyu, said this on Sunday night.

This is contrary to what a lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said on Friday that Igboho would soon be released.

Aliyyu said the Benin Republic renewed Ignoho’s incarceration despite that there was no criminal charge against him and no extradition request from the Nigerian Government.

He said: “Contrary to what was speculated in the news by a lawyer, the government of the Republic de Benin has renewed the incarceration of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa for another six months even though there is no criminal charge in their file in Cotonou and without extradition request from Nigeria.”

Asked if his client would take any step to challenge the extension of his detention, Aliyyu said he would approach the court of the Economic Community of West African States.

“We will approach the ECOWAS Court which they never obeyed,” he added.

Olajengbesi, who secured the release of 12 Igboho’s aides arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service, had in a Facebook post on Friday said that Igboho would be released soon and that his freedom would attract wild jubilation across Yorubaland.

It read: “Chief Sunday Igboho will be out very soon and there will be massive jubilation across the entire Yorubaland.

“He is no doubt a courageous man. This is very authoritative just that our Yoruba leaders should stop being selfish and allow good to prevail.”

Igboho, who escaped from a deadly raid on his Ibadan residence by the operatives of the Department of State Service on July 1, 2021 was arrested in Benin Republic on his way to Germany on July 19 together with his wife, Ropo.

His wife was released by Igboho and has been in detention since then and if the extension of his incarceration is allowed to stay, he may spend at least one year in detention in the country.

 

