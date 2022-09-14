News

Benin Royal Museum launch starts soon – Imoukhuede

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Benin Royal Museum fundraising launch is set to be held in Benin City. The Federal Government had promised to take temporary custody of the 1,130 looted Benin artefacts when the objects are repatriated pending the completion of the Benin Royal Museum where the artefacts would be kept. This was contained in a statement by Iguobaro Osaigbovo, the Chief Press Secretary to Oba of Benin,on Tuesday.

Osaigbovo said the Chairman of Benin Royal M u s e u m Fundraising Committee, Mr. Aigbojie Imoukhuede, disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to Oba Ewuare II. He said: “Imoukhuede said Benin Royal Trustee Board members will meet and ramp up modalities for the launch before the end of the year. “The financial expert, (Imoukhuede) who spoke on behalf of Benin Royal Museum Board of Trustee, assured the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II that mandate of the Committee is realized based on the proven records of the integrity of personalities behind the project. “He thanked President Muhammadu for giving his approval to the Benin Royal Museum and the artefacts when the latter played host to Oba of Benin and members of the Committee in Abuja a few months ago.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Impeachment threat: Kwankwaso cautions National Assembly

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has cautioned the National Assembly to thread softly over the call for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari by some members of the assembly. Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin shortly after visit to Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq, Kwankwaso said the legislators should […]
News

APC chides Edo govt over plan to demolish Benin Central Hospital

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for an immediate and unconditional halt to the plan by the state government to demolish Benin Central Hospital and in its place build an ultra-modern motor park. In a statement issued by its State Assistant Publicity Secretary, Victor Osheobo, yesterday in Benin, the APC […]
News

Labour leaders protest over alleged N10bn fraud in ASCSN

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Members and leaders of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) have embarked on protest over the alleges N10 billion fraud in the union in Lagos State. The ASCSN members, who have occupied the national secretariat of the union located at Yaba area of Lagos State, vowed on Tuesday to continue occupying the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica