Benin Royal Museum launch starts soon – Imoukhuede

The Benin Royal Museum fundraising launch is set to be held in Benin City. The Federal Government had promised to take temporary custody of the 1,130 looted Benin artefacts when the objects are repatriated pending the completion of the Benin Royal Museum where the artefacts would be kept. This was contained in a statement by Iguobaro Osaigbovo, the Chief Press Secretary to Oba of Benin,on Tuesday.

Osaigbovo said the Chairman of Benin Royal M u s e u m Fundraising Committee, Mr. Aigbojie Imoukhuede, disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to Oba Ewuare II. He said: “Imoukhuede said Benin Royal Trustee Board members will meet and ramp up modalities for the launch before the end of the year. “The financial expert, (Imoukhuede) who spoke on behalf of Benin Royal Museum Board of Trustee, assured the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II that mandate of the Committee is realized based on the proven records of the integrity of personalities behind the project. “He thanked President Muhammadu for giving his approval to the Benin Royal Museum and the artefacts when the latter played host to Oba of Benin and members of the Committee in Abuja a few months ago.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...