Benin traders make quick business at polling areas

Traders flooded polling areas in Benin on Saturday to make brisk businesses as the House of Assembly elections went underway. Governorship election in Edo is off-cycle and will not hold until 2024. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that traders mounted kiosks and tables at the entrances of polling areas, particularly in those with concentration of voters.

At Ologbosere Primary School, Benin Ward 07 in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, where there are close to 60 polling units, patronage was high for the traders. A food seller, Mrs. Rachael Osunbor told NAN that she had made a lot of sales since the centre opened for election earlier in the day. A visibly elated Osunbor said she regretted seizing the opportunity to make money during the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections. Speaking in the same vein, Ms Happiness Domsock, a popcorn seller, said she made more money at the election centre than she made during the Feb. 25 exercise.

“I made more money today because there is no fighting, and there is money. “In the Feb. 25 election, people wanted to buy food, but they did not have as much money as they have today,’’ she said. Domsock expressed delight that she came out and made more money at the polling areas.

