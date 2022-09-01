Benin traditional council frowns on land grabbing

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) yesterday raised the alarm over the practice of land grabbing that has become the order of the day in Benin kingdom. Addressing a press conference in the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare 11, the BTC said the practice of land grabbing in the city and environs has reached alarming proportions. He said: “Individuals and corporate owners of vacant land in Benin City and environs often see their property encroached upon and sold off by unscrupulous community youths. This land grabbing is sometimes even condoned by community leaders. “The land grabbers sell other peoples’ land knowing full well their action is illegal. Worst still, the purchasers are also often aware they’re purchasing other peoples’ land illegally. “The land grabbers and the illegal purchasers argue that once a structure is hurriedly erected on the illegally acquired property, the palace of the Oba of Benin forbids such property to be brought down.”

