News

Benin traditional council frowns on land grabbing

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) yesterday raised the alarm over the practice of land grabbing that has become the order of the day in Benin kingdom. Addressing a press conference in the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare 11, the BTC said the practice of land grabbing in the city and environs has reached alarming proportions. He said: “Individuals and corporate owners of vacant land in Benin City and environs often see their property encroached upon and sold off by unscrupulous community youths. This land grabbing is sometimes even condoned by community leaders. “The land grabbers sell other peoples’ land knowing full well their action is illegal. Worst still, the purchasers are also often aware they’re purchasing other peoples’ land illegally. “The land grabbers and the illegal purchasers argue that once a structure is hurriedly erected on the illegally acquired property, the palace of the Oba of Benin forbids such property to be brought down.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abaribe, mute over Kanu’s arrest

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi,

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, yesterday kept mute over reports that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had been arrested and repatriated to Nigeria. As the news of Kanu’s repatriation took over the airwaves, New Telegraph sought reaction from Abaribe but met a brick wall. Special Assistant to […]
News Top Stories

Alleged organ harvest: Reprieve for Ekweremadu as court orders release of Nwamini’s biodata

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Temporal relief came the way of a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, as the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday ordered the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to release the official bio-data of David Nwamini to the applicants. Ekweremadu and his wife had in […]
News Top Stories

Banks’ Q2 credit to private sector now N18.82trn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Commercial banks in Nigeria extended credit facilities totalling N18.82 trillion to the private sector in the second quarter of this year, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed. This represented an increase of 1.9 per cent compared with N18.49 trillion recorded in the first quarter. Year-on-year, the banks’ credit to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica