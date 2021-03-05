Benin unleash Enyimba, PSG stars on Eagles

While the three-time African champions wait on head coach Gernot Rohr to release the list of players for this month’s AFCON qualifiers, their West African neighbours have made public a 23-man roster for the clash Enyimba International FC defender Nabil Yarou and Paris St Germain star Collins Dagba have been named in a 23-man provisional squad list announced by the Benin Football Federation for their upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

The Squirrels, second in Group L and one point behind Nigeria, prepare to face the Super Eagles with three goalkeepers, eight defenders, seven midfielders, and five strikers on Saturday, March 27. On the list is 27-year-old Yarou, who plays club football for Enyimba, having joined the two-time African champions last year following stints at ASPAC and Buffles de Borgou.

