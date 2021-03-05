Sports

Benin unleash Enyimba, PSG stars on Eagles

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

While the three-time African champions wait on head coach Gernot Rohr to release the list of players for this month’s AFCON qualifiers, their West African neighbours have made public a 23-man roster for the clash Enyimba International FC defender Nabil Yarou and Paris St Germain star Collins Dagba have been named in a 23-man provisional squad list announced by the Benin Football Federation for their upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

The Squirrels, second in Group L and one point behind Nigeria, prepare to face the Super Eagles with three goalkeepers, eight defenders, seven midfielders, and five strikers on Saturday, March 27. On the list is 27-year-old Yarou, who plays club football for Enyimba, having joined the two-time African champions last year following stints at ASPAC and Buffles de Borgou.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

National Stadium renovation: Stakeholders plead for citizens centred policies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Members of the National Stadium community have appealed to the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, to give serious thoughts to the latest seven days quit notice issued to business owners inside the premises amidst speculations of its renovation.   This appeal became necessary going by the economic implication of the sudden eviction notice as Nigerians […]
Sports

Eagles tackle Rohr over match decisions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigeria Football Federation is battling to bring sanity to Super Eagles camp over ‘the bad blood’ generated by Friday’s 4-4 draw the Nigerian team recorded against Sierra Leone in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.   Nigeria led Sierra Leone by 4-0 only for the Leone Stars to come back and force the Super […]
Sports

Report: Pogba set for Old Trafford exit after a heart to heart with Solskjaer

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United and Paul Pogba could part ways as early as January According to The Daily Mail, Paul Pogba appears to be on his way out of Manchester United and could be gone as early as next month. The French superstar was caught in the eye of a storm created by his agent Mino Raiola’s comments regarding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica