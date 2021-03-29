Sports

Benin v Nigeria: NFF’s failure to acknowledge MTN assistance sparks ripples

It is no longer news that the Super Eagles travelled by boat to Benin Republic for the African Nations Cup qualifier against Squirrels which was decided at the weekend.
Eagles won the match 1-0 courtesy of a late header by Paul Onuachu who hit the target three minutes into added time.
What is, however, news is that a telecommunications outfit, MTN, supported the round trip to Benin largely by providing two new boats and seven crew members for the trip.
“The two boats were the newest among about seven used by the NFF for the trip. This was because the players as main actors were prime in the arrangement of the federation,” an impeachable source close to the federation revealed.
The contingent, which included the NFF President Amaju Pinnick and 1st Vice Seyi Akinwunmi, travelled on Friday and returned on Sunday.
In addition, our source, who should know, also authoritatively, revealed that the telecommunications outfit also provided life insurance cover for all those who travelled for the match.
“After making use of the MTN lounge, we also took off from their jetty on Friday and also docked there on Sunday,” the source added.
It is believed that the chieftains of the telecommunications outfit are irked that the NFF has failed to acknowledge their company for supporting the team in the AFCON qualifier.

Related Articles
Sports

Argentines celebrate ‘eternal love’ for Maradona with tattoos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Under his shirt, pizza shop owner Guillermo Rodriguez is a walking shrine to Diego Maradona. His entire back is covered in tattoos depicting the soccer great, whose death last week at the age of 60 inspired enormous grief in Argentina and beyond. “It is something beautiful to live with him, so for us he […]
Sports

CBN Junior Tennis: Top seeds start with strong wins

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Seun Ogunsakin and Mubarak Ganiyu, the top seeds in the boys’ 14 took off in the CBN junior meet with emphatic wins against their opponents in the first round robin matches played Tuesday. Ogunsakin, defending champion in the category defeated Ajao Idris from Lagos 9-1 while Ganiyu who is expected to mount a strong challenge […]
Sports

Breaking my arm before France ’98 World Cup most painful experience –Ike Shorunmu

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Retired Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, in an interview with a Whatsapp group, FUBF, monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, said he learnt a lot from all the goalkeepers he met at the national team. Excerpts… What was your development like as a goalkeeper? It was very interesting; the most important thing was that we had encouragement […]

