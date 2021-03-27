Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: Five Squirrels that can hurt Super Eagles

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Saturday’s meeting between Benin and Nigeria in Porto-Novo sees the top two sides in Group L do battle with qualification for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon the objective. Nigeria lead the way with eight points, with this weekend’s opponents a single point behind and the Squirrels will look to get even after losing the reverse fixture against their West African neighbours 2-1. Gernot Rohr’s team are a win from guaranteeing progress to the continental showpiece but Michel Dussuyer’s in-form troops stand in their way. Which of the home side’s stars could prevent the three-time African champions from confirming their participation at AFCON?

Steve Mounie

Undoubtedly, the Stade Brestois frontman is the standout dangerman for Benin against Nigeria on Saturday. Despite not finding the back of the net for the Squirrels so far in the qualifiers, Mounie’s aerial threat cannot be underestimated, though, and the striker’s seven goals in Ligue 1 mean the Super Eagles ought to be wary of the menace of the 26-year-old. Underrating the forward’s threat in the air as well as his penchant for taking up smart positions in the box could damage the visitors’ chances of winning in Porto-Novo.

Jodel Dossou

Benin’s top scorer after four games has to be singled out owing to the threat he carries out wide. Dossou scored the winner against Lesotho and Sierra Leone, winning the Squirrels four of their seven points in qualifying. The Clermont Foot winger has netted 10 times in Ligue 2 and definitely shouldn’t be underestimated as he may hold the key to unlocking the Nigeria defence.

Saturnin Allagbe

The shot-stopper missed the reverse fixture against Nigeria but has come into the side to really good effect. Allagbe has kept clean sheets since returning to Dussuyer’s team, with Lesotho twice failing to score in November. Given Benin’s defence hasn’t been breached in three games, the Dijon goalkeeper will want to thwart Gernot Rohr’s team this weekend to extend that run of clean sheets to four.

Cedric Hountondji

While Allagbe’s influence in goal can’t be diminished, Hountondji’s impact at centre-back saw only two goals conceded in four games. The Clermont defender has been immense at the heart of the defence and ought to feature as Benin chase a fourth clean sheet on the spin in the qualifiers. Given the recent goalscoring run of Kelechi Iheanacho at Leicester City, the equally in-form central defender will relish silencing the Nigeria forward who’s expected to start along with Victor Osimhen.

Sessi D’Almeida

In central midfield, D’Almeida’s feisty nature could make the encounter less straightforward than observers believe it should. The Valenciennes man relishes getting stuck in and breaking up play in the middle of the park and he won’t shy away from being dogged against Benin’s illustrious opponents as the Squirrels seek a shocking victory over Gernot Rohr’s team.

*Culled from Goal.com

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

3rd FAFT Cup: Sodje brothers back youth football development in Nigeria

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-internationals, the Sodje brothers, Efe and Sam, have emphasized the need to support and encourage individuals who put in their hard earn money to develop and promote grassroots football in Nigeria.   The brothers expressed this view recently in a chat with journalists ahead of the November 15 kick-off date of this year’s edition of […]
Sports

UEFA League: Inter’s Lukaku out of Madrid clash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku will miss their Champions League tie with Real Madrid due to a thigh injury. The Belgium forward, 27, has scored seven goals in as many matches for the Italian side this season, reports the BBC. Inter are third in Group B with two points from two games. Lukaku earned […]
Sports

Five clubs tussle over Adetunji

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Five clubs with four playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League and the fifth one in the Nigeria National League are currently battling with each others for the signature of former Enyimba striker, Sunday Adetunji. News filtered in recently that Adetunji has decided to rejoin Abia Warriors, a club he played for in the past, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica