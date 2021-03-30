Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: NFF’s failure to acknowledge MTN assistance sparks ripples

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

It is no longer news that the Super Eagles travelled by boat to Benin Republic for the African Nations Cup qualifier against Squirrels which was decided at the weekend.

 

Eagles won the match 1-0 courtesy of a late header by Paul Onuachu who hit the target three minutes into added time.

 

What is however news is that a telecommunications outfit, MTN, supported the round trip to Benin largely by providing two new boats and seven crew members which specifically conveyed the players to Benin and back.

“The two boats were the newest among about seven used by the NFF for the trip. This was because the players as main actors were prime in the arrangement of the federation,” an impeachable source close to the federation revealed.

 

The contingent, which included the NFF President Amaju Pinnick and 1st Vice Seyi Akinwunmi, travelled on Friday and returned on Sunday.

 

In addition, our source, who should know also authoritatively, revealed that the telecommunications outfit also provided life insurance cover for all those who travelled for the match.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Bournemouth score four in bizarre second half against Foxes

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Spurs, Wolves, Aston Villa Bournemouth came from behind to thrash 10-man Leicester City and boost their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League. In a calamitous two minutes, the Foxes threw away a 1-0 lead as Junior Stanislas scored from the spot, Dominic Solanke put the hosts in front and Caglar Soyuncu […]
Sports

EPL: ‘We’re not settling for second,’ say defiant Man United

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and captain Harry Maguire vowed on Sunday that the title race was not over despite another disappointing result that left them seven points behind neighbours and Premier League leaders Manchester City. United, who had topped the table earlier in the season, could only draw 1-1 away at second-bottom […]
Sports

EPL: All square in West Midlands’ derby as Villa, Wolves draw

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Aston Villa’s European hopes suffered another setback as they were held to a goalless draw by Wolves in their West Midlands derby.   The hosts, who suffered a surprise loss to Sheffield United in midweek, dominated the early stages with Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa both hitting the crossbar. But with the influential Jack Grealish […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica