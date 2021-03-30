Benin vs Nigeria: NFF’s failure to acknowledge MTN assistance sparks ripples

It is no longer news that the Super Eagles travelled by boat to Benin Republic for the African Nations Cup qualifier against Squirrels which was decided at the weekend.

Eagles won the match 1-0 courtesy of a late header by Paul Onuachu who hit the target three minutes into added time.

What is however news is that a telecommunications outfit, MTN, supported the round trip to Benin largely by providing two new boats and seven crew members which specifically conveyed the players to Benin and back.

“The two boats were the newest among about seven used by the NFF for the trip. This was because the players as main actors were prime in the arrangement of the federation,” an impeachable source close to the federation revealed.

The contingent, which included the NFF President Amaju Pinnick and 1st Vice Seyi Akinwunmi, travelled on Friday and returned on Sunday.

In addition, our source, who should know also authoritatively, revealed that the telecommunications outfit also provided life insurance cover for all those who travelled for the match.

Like this: Like Loading...