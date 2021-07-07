Benny Nisanov is a one-of-a-kind custom jeweller who is sure to blow your mind with his creations.

Benny Nisanov is a 30-year-old New York-based jeweller who is famous for his creative and latest fashion design jewellery in the whole US. Benny has solved the hunt of finding a piece of perfect jewellery.

In recent years the craze for customised jewellery has increased in the jewellery industry. Benny has taken the New York jewellery industry by storm with his unique and magical masterpiece of jewellery. He has created a name and fame for himself among the higher-end clients. In recent time he has been creating some of the most expensive jewellery pieces for his celebrity clients.

As a child, Benny had always had the desire and interest in designing jewellery rose and he quit his studies to achieve his goal in the jewellery industry. He established his store in New York, but he gained fame when he created an outstanding piece of jewellery for the famous renowned Rapper Casanova in the year 2015. Casanova was amazed and so much pleased and satisfied with Benny’s artistry piece that he spread the words about Benny among the celebrity and socialite world.

Benny was now in contacts with the most famous music celebrities and busy creating some fine artistic jewellery for each of them.

Benny within a short period was receiving orders from clients like Tim Hardaway Jr, the athlete and Pop Smoke, the rapper. Very recently he had a transaction with Mary j Blige which was above 250k dollars. Later he created a pendant for Lil Tjay which cost him above 100K dollars. Presently Benny is working on a few custom jewelleries for French Montana. According to Benny, he has been selling the most expensive piece of jewellery which was around a quarter of a million dollars. Benny is a master of his craft he has established loyal clients, who are really proud to wear on the creation of Benny.

Benny has learnt the art and the craft from his father who has spent more than 20 years in the jewellery business. One of the most loyal clients of Benny is Pop Smoke, who promoted Benny as the New York boy.

Later Diddy approached Benny to make something exceptional for his mother to surprise her on her birthday. Diddy also praised Benny’s work among his near and dear ones pushing Benny’s brand ahead. Benny has been creating some extraordinary jewellery for all his clients.

He has been making pendants rings chain and very recently for Bobby Shmurda an extravagant piece called Glow in the Dark chain for the GS9 Brooklyn Rapper emblem of GS9. This pendant glows in the dark and is really a rare creation.

Benny Nisanov plans on expanding his business soon. To get your hands on your own one-of-a-kind jewellery, visit his website: www.jewelsbybenny.com

