Benue: 15-year-old student electrocuted

A 15-year-old student of the Benue State University Technical College, Emmanuel was on Thursday electrocuted in the Achussa area of Makurdi town.

Nephew to the deceased, Samuel Olokpo, while narrating the incident to newsmen, said the incident occurred on Monday when officals of Jos Electricity Distribution

Company (JEDC), came to the house when everyone had gone to work and disconnected electric lines belonging to four households.

Olokpo said two of the neighbours quickly brought out their bills and were immediately reconnected.

“In the afternoon, one Emeka, a boy of five years was playing and mistakenly stepped on the wire and it shocked him. So, my niece decided to roll up the wires to avert any further danger and in the process, he was electrocuted.

“Hitherto, one of our neighbors Mr. Jonathan Adi said his wife told him that electrical appliances in the house were still functioning despite the disconnection. We rushed him to Ushakaa Hospital where he was pronounced dead and later deposited his body at Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH).

Like this: Like Loading...