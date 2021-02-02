Metro & Crime

Benue: 17 ‘Gana boys’ held, 19 kidnap victims freed

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

About 17 suspected kidnappers linked to the late Benue militia warlord Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as Gana, have been apprehended by a combined team of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and other security forces.

 

The suspects were said to be responsible for the abduction of some people believed to be indigenes of Taraba State.

 

The Security Adviser to Benue State governor, Col. Paul Hemba (rtd), briefed journalists on the incident in his office at the Government House in Makurdi. He said the people were kidnapped last month on Wukari- Takum Road to trigger the crisis between the Tiv and Jukun people living along the axis.

 

Hemba disclosed that, miffed by the action of the kidnappers, Governor Samuel Ortom swiftly directed security agencies to swing into action and rescue the victims.

 

He said following the directive, a combined team of Operation Whirl- Stroke (OPWS), troops of 93 Battalion in Taraba State, men of the 72 Special Forces in Makurdi and Mobile Policemen in Takum swung into action and raided suspected hideouts where the criminals were hiding the victims.

 

The security adviser said 19 of the 23 abducted victims were rescued while the whereabouts of the other four were unknown. He added: “The hideouts included settlements such as Ajon, Igbudu and Tor-Don’t.

 

“The team was able to rescue 19 out of the 23 abducted victims and they are in search of the remaining four. “The gallant troops also arrested 17 bandits in connection with the kidnapping incident during the raid which took place in different parts of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.”

 

Hemba said the criminals were currently being profiled by the Department of State Services (DSS) at the 93 Battalion in Takum.

 

The security adviser reiterated the resolve of Governor Ortom not to surrender the state to criminals but work closely with security agencies to rid the state of all forms of criminality

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap man, wife, child in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Gunmen have abducted a family of three on the Enugu-Agidi Road in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State. Earlier before the incident, a Catholic priest escaped from being kidnapped while returning to his parish after he had discovered suspicious movements of young men who had allegedly laid an ambush close to an uncompleted building […]
Metro & Crime

Isiu clash: We didn’t torture suspect to death –Police

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police at the Zone 2 Command have denied torturing to death a 32-year-old land agent, Yemi Taiwo, at Isiu, Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The police didn’t only deny that the man was tortured to death, they said he was given the necessary medical attention before his death. The officer in charge of Zonal Monitoring […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun tanker explosion victim dies in hospital

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

One of the injured victims of the Tuesday fuel tanker explosion in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, has died. The 42-year-old man, who was receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, died yesterday morning. The FMC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Segun Orisajo, told journalists yesterday that the deceased was admitted to the hospital with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica