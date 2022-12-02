Politics

Benue 2023: Court dismisses Gemade’s suit against Rev. Fr. Alia

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Makurdi Division of the Federal High Court Friday dismissed the suit filed by former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Barnabas Gemade against the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the gubernatorial primary elections that produced Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia as the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of APC in Benue State.

Delivering judgement on the preliminary objections, S. I Ameh (SAN) and F.B Mnyim, counsels for Alia and APC respectively, Hon. Justice Abdul Dogo declared that the plaintiff filed his case out of time thereby denying the court jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Gemade in a suit No. FHC/MKD/CS/55/22 had asked amongst other prayers that INEC should be barred from recognising the candidature of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia on the grounds that the elections were not conducted in accordance with the laid down laws for the conduct of such primaries.

He said that evidence available before the court showed clearly that the petitioner was in breach of section 285 (9) of the EA 2022 as amended by filing his case out of the mandatory 14 days required by law for pre-election matters.

 

