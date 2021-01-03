Benue 2023: Don’t use thugs to win elections, Tor Tiv warns politicians

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse yesterday warned politicians in the state to avoid the temptation to use thugs to achieve political goals and win elections.

Prof. Ayatse rather advised them to get closer to the people by initiating projects and programmes that would endear them to the hearts of the rural dwellers and win their hearts in order to be elected.

He spoke during the occasion of the prayer pilgrimage held at St. John’s Catholic Church Gboko, the commercial nerve centre of the Tiv nation. “The use of thugs by politician especially to achieve political goals and win elections should be avoided.

Politicians should desist from using thugs but rather get close to the people to win their hearts to be elected. Prayers should be offered to make all thuggery promoting politicians to fail in all their ambitions in 2023 and beyond,” he said. The paramount ruler, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Mr. Freddie Adamgbe, sued for peaceful coexistence among the people, urging them to eschew activities that work against peace in the interest of the development of the state.

