Benue 2023: Gemade, dumps SDP, rejoins APC

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Former National Chairman of the now main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Barnabas Gemade, on Friday dumped the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and rejoined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The former senator, who represented Benue North East in the upper chamber of the Next Assembly, moved into the APC alongside 25,000 other supporters
at his village in Mbajov, Mbawar council ward of Konshisha Local Government Area of the state.
Supporters of the PDP were led by the Director General of Governor Samuel Ortom and Senator Gabriel Suswam’s 2019 campaign organisations, Terngu Shawon to the APC.
Speaking at the ceremony, Gemade, who is eyeing the governorship seat to succeed inumbent Governor, Samuel Ortom in 2023, said he returned to APC after due consultations both at the national, state, local and ward levels.
Gemade proclaimed that with capacity as a former national party chairman and a two-time senator, his reunion with a three-time senator and Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, Mike Okibe Onoja and other forces, they will “move mountains in the state come 2023”.
“I have the confidence that with my capacity as former national party chairman and a two-time senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, my reunion with my in-law, former Governor of Benue State, a three-time Senator and Minister, Senator George Akume, Mike Onoja among many other prominent sons and daughters in one party (APC), it’s very possible that APC wil again move mountains in Benue State come 2023.”

