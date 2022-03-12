News

Benue 2023: I haven’t anointed anybody to succeed me – Ortom

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*Says God hasn’t revealed to him his successor

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Saturday declared that he has not anointed anybody as his successor or for any other elective position.

Governor Ortom disclosed this while addressing party faithful in Gboko Local Government Area of the state.

He stated that though God has not revealed to him who will succeed him as governor, he believes that with due consultations with major stakeholders, a strong hearted person who will preserve and protect the land will be chosen.

While charging members of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in the state especially Gboko to remain resolute and work for the success of the party in the forthcoming elections, the Governor expressed optimism that the PDP will take over power in 2023 and make things better for the country.

The governor maintained that the people of Gboko have no reason to fraternize with any political party apart from the PDP, stressing that with their son, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as leader of the party in the country, they should support him to succeed.

He urged aspirants on the platform of the PDP in the state and in Gboko-Tarka in particular to go about their consultations peacefully, bearing in mind too that only God anoints leaders.

 

