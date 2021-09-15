News

Benue 2023: I won’t support any guber aspirant to succeed me – Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday reiterated his resolve not to support any aspirant wishing to contest for the 2023 governorship election to succeed him. He rather vowed to remain neutral until candidates emerge, after which he and the party would work for the success of such persons at the polls.

The governor stated this during a meeting with top government appointees, including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Head of Service, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as Principal Special Assistants. He reaffirmed his earlier directive to his appointees seeking elective positions to resign before or on the 30th of September, 2021 or be relieved of their appointments.

The governor also charged his appointees to work harder by living up to their responsibilities in their various areas, noting that his covenant and commitment to people of the state remained unwavering. Ortom said despite the challenges confronting his administration, which were economic and security related, he had provided basic requirements for the people in all sectors. He said he would not be weighed down by detractors because he became governor by the grace of God and he believed that his creator would not let him down. Ortom, who lamented the activities of illegal checkpoints operators in the state, directed the review of appointees posted to the Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), saying not more than one Special Adviser, Principal Special Assistant, Senior Special Assistant or Special Assistant should remain at the revenue agency.

