Benue 2023: Lawani, Onjeh others join guber race

Indication emerged yesterday that the former Deputy Governor to immediate-past governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam between 2007 to 2015, Chief Steven Lawani may have joined the race for the governorship election in the state come 2023.

 

Also, the main challenger of former Senate President, Senator David Mark in the Benue South senatorial rerun election in 2016, Mr. Daniel Onjeh among others are alleged to have also joined the race.

 

Chief Lawani and Daniel Onjeh’s (both Idomas) bid brings to four, the number of governorship contenders from the Idoma extraction that have so far indicated interest to take over from Governor Samuel Ortom in 2023.

 

Sunday Telegraph learnt that other Idoma indigenes reported to be making consultations to contest include, Mr. Maxwell Loko, the Director Startimes Terrestial/ Cable TV providers and former Managing Director of Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority (LBRBDA), Chief Mrs. Roseline Ada Chenge.

 

Sunday Telegraph observed that Daniel Onjeh, a former National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) President and Chief Lawani’s gubernatorial posters have flooded the social media indicating that he would run on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Lawani had contested for the same position in 2015 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but lost to Terhermen Tarzor.

 

In 2019, he flew the APC senatorial flag in Benue South but lost to Senator Abba Moro of the PDP. Sunday Telegraph gathered that Onjeh is to contest on the ticket of the APC.

