Benue 2023: No godfatherism in Labour Party, says Hembe

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Benue State, Herman Hembe, yesterday called on people of the state to rally round the party to turn round the current debilitating situation plaguing the state.

Hembe stated this during the flagging off ceremony of the campaign organization in Markurdi, the state capital.

Hembe particularly urged the youths who constitute the larger population of voters, not to allow themselves to be used by other politicians who have nothing on the table to fast-track development in the state.

He lamented that Benue people have almost become ridiculed and fixated due to failure of the present administration to build roads and provide water among other infrastructures and attributed the situation to lack of foresight, but expressed optimism that the state would get better if elected next year as governor.

He said: “Our people are suffering today, salaries are not paid, pensioners are dying and all these are because of godfatherism but I want to tell you today that in the Labour Party, there is nothing like godfatherism”.

Hembe said that his track records of achievements at the National Assembly are indeed speaking for him, explaining that people in other political parties who vow not to support his ambition that if they do, he may not be controlled have gotten it all wrong.

The governorship hopeful stated that his administration will not concede an iota of the land of the people to invaders but sustain the anti open grazing law to protect the people who are predominantly farmers to boost farming in the state for the state to maintain its status as the food basket of the nation.

“Where there is war there is no development, in Borno State, the governor there has been fighting Boko Haram in the last six years. The Borno State government is building schools, building bridges; our case cannot be different if I become governor. Our pensioners cannot be different. Our pensioners cannot continue to go hungry and die every day after meritorious service to the state.

“The Labour Party that you see today is the party of the ordinary people, the party of the pensioners, the party of the civil servants, the party of the market women and traders. The party which has pity on the ordinary people, the party that will bring you out of the situation you are in today”.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

