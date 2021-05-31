News

Benue 2023: ‘No imposition of candidate, says Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has assured those seeking election to succeed him that he would not impose any candidate or aspirant on the people.

 

The governor gave the assurance when a group ‘Jechira Gubernatorial Group’, paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Makurdi, at the weekend. He said:

 

“There will be no imposition of any candidate as only the people’s choice would be acceptable.”

 

He noted that under his leadership, all the blocs canvassing for the 2023 governorship including the Jechira, Kwande and Zone C would have to discuss among themselves and possibly reach a consensus, pointing out that in the alternative, credible, free and fair pri  maries would be conducted to get a candidate that would be acceptable by all.

 

Leaders of the delegation including, Tachia Joji and Edward Ujege, as well as, Alhaji Anor and Mrs. Mwuese Ubebe among others appealed to the governor for his support for the realization of their ambition.

 

The group acknowledged the support they offered to other intermediate areas in the state and requested similar support to also clinch the position come 2023

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

