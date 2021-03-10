Benue: Again, herdsmen attack Agatu community, matchete two sisters for denying them sex

Suspected armed Fulani herdsmen on Monday, invaded the Okokolo community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, matcheted two sisters and abandoned them.

The incident happened a few days after Governor Samuel Ortom raised the alarm over massive influx of Fulani herdsmen into the state.

Ortom had also vowed to

vowed to transmit an executive amendment bill to the law prohibiting open grazing 2017 to the state House of Assembly to triple the charges for violators of the law as a penalty for the gravity of the offense they commit against people of the state.

He hinted that the invaders have devised new methods of invading the state by using trailers to bring their cattle into the state.

New Telegraph learnt that the herders who were three in number, made incursion into Agatu area at about 6pm and badly injured the girls after they resisted the rape attempt by the marauders on their way from farm where they went to fetch firewood.

