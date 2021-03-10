Metro & Crime

Benue: Again, herdsmen attack Agatu community, matchete two sisters for denying them sex

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

Suspected armed Fulani herdsmen on Monday, invaded the Okokolo community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, matcheted two sisters and abandoned them.
The incident happened a few days after Governor Samuel Ortom raised the alarm over massive influx of Fulani herdsmen into the state.
Ortom had also vowed to
vowed to transmit an executive amendment bill to the law prohibiting open grazing 2017 to the state House of Assembly to triple the charges for violators of the law as a penalty for the gravity of the offense they commit against people of the state.
He hinted that the invaders have devised new methods of invading the state by using trailers to bring their cattle into the state.
New Telegraph learnt that the herders who were three in number, made incursion into Agatu area at about 6pm and badly injured the girls after they resisted the rape attempt by the marauders on their way from farm where they went to fetch firewood.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

23 die, 22 injured in Niger truck crash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

At least 23 people lost their lives when a truck fully loaded with dozens of cows and 45 people, skidded off the road and somersaulted into the bush.   The accident occurred about 5am on Bokani-Makera Road in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state, according to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adamu Usman. Usman […]
Metro & Crime

Trafficked Nigerians return from Lebanon

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

An abused Nigerian lady in Lebanon, Ariwolo Olamide Temitope, and other Nigerians trafficked or stranded in Lebanon are due to return home at the weekend. The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Shade (APC, Ogun), disclosed this yesterday after a meeting with the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab, at the […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo gov, Makinde, loses Mum, aged 81

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde on Thursday lost his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde. She was aged 81. According to some family sources, the death occurred in the early hours of Thursday after a brief illness attributed to old age. It will be recalled that the governor celebrated his mother’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica