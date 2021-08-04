Benue: Again, police kill suspected kidnapper, nab two others, rescue victim

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Police operatives from the Operation Zenda Crack Squad in the Benue State Police Command Wednesday said they had killed one suspected kidnapper and apprehended three others who abducted an Igbo trader, Mr. Peter Ogbonna of Ugba town in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming barely three days after the police team killed three of the kidnappers of the wife of the state’s Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mrs. Ann Unenge rescuing her and her driver.

The deceased kidnapper, whose name was not disclosed, died as a result of gunshot wounds he sustained during an exchange of fire with the police while two others, identified as Yakyuur Aondona and Teryange Myina, were arrested and are being interrogated.

Commissioner of Police, Audu Madaki, in a statement via the PPRO, DSP Sewuese Anene, said what led to the successful operation was a tip off that gunmen were in a hideout at Tse-Atoov, Alabar, Logo Local Government Area and police operatives quickly swung into action by invading the place.

“On sighting the police, the suspects engaged them in an exchange of fire but the police were able to subdue them and three of the suspects were arrested at the scene.

“One of them who sustained gunshot injuries was confirmed dead at the hospital and his corpse has been deposited at the morgue while two others identified as Yakyuur Aondona and Teryange Myina were arrested and are currently undergoing interrogation”.

CP Audu said the victim (Ogbonna) was rescued unhurt and has been re-united with his family.

