Benue: Another Ortom aide tests positive for Covid-19, goes into isolation

The Principal Private Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Mr. Stephen Amase Tuesday confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

This is coming barely three days after another close ally to the governor and a top Priority Secretary and his family members also went into isolation after they were confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

Amase, in a widely circulated press statement, revealed that he and his family members got to know their status when he requested the State Commissioner for Health and Human Services to despatch a medical team to his household and other neighbours the results after the exercise returned positive for him.

He said he has since gone into self isolation and advised all those he had contact with to quickly go for COVID-19 test.