Benue: Another Ortom's aide tests positive for COVID-19

Principal Private Secretary to Benue State Governor, Mr. Stephen Amase, yesterday confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

 

This was coming barely three days after another close ally of the governor and a top Priority Secretary and his family members also went into isolation after they were confirmed to have tested positive for the pandemic.

 

Amase, in a widely circulated statement, revealed that he and his family members got to know their status when he requested the state Commissioner for Health and Human Services to dispatch a medical team to his household and other neighbours, the results of which returned positive for him.

 

He said he had since gone into isolation and advised all those he had contact with to quickly go for the test. He said: “Having taken note of the increasing wave of COVID-19 pandemic, especially as we entered 2021,

 

I requested the Hon. Commissioner of Health, who dispatched a team to my house, and who undertook COVID-19 test to my whole household, including other interested persons in the neighbourhood. “This was on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

 

The result is out this morning Tuesday, January 12, 2021 and I have tested positive of COVID-19. “Results of the other members of my household are yet to be made available to me and you will be informed as soon as it’s made available.

 

“Meanwhile, I have called and informed people I had contact with in the past few days to please go for the test. I have also forwarded their names, those I can remember, to the Ministry of Health to track them to avoid further spread.

