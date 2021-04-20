Metro & Crime

Benue: Another tanker explosion hits Agatu, destroy properties

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Another petrol tanker Tuesday fell and exploded in Oshigbudu, headquarters of Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State destroying many properties.
The incident occured barely 48 hours after the first tanker exploded in the same area killing 12 persons and destroying more than 72 houses.
Though no casualities were recorded in the second explosion, New Telegraph learnt that a number houses were destroyed.
A witness, who identified himself as Ape Peterhot, said the tanker suffered a break failure and crashed into a mini garage destroying a lot of properties.
The secretary of Agatu Local Government Council, Hon. Oteyi Sunday, confirmed the incident to newsmen.
Sunday said, the explosion occurred at about 3:40 am on Tuesday some metres away from where the Sunday explosion took place.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three held for burning police post, stealing tricycle

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly stealing a tricycle and a car battery after burning Ilogbo Police Post during the recent ‘EndSARS’ protest in Lagos State. The suspects – Chibuike Madi (35), Maruf Banuso (35) and Timothy Dike (20) – were later arrested in different locations.   The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, […]
Metro & Crime

‘DPO killed, hid my dad, uncle, labourer’s bodies’

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

A 41-year-old man, Mr. Smart Odojie, yesterday recalled how his father, a retired Army officer, Mr. Samuel Udojie Ofagba, was allegedly murdered by a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Aisabor, in Usenu Irrua in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State. Smart spoke in Benin before members of the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry […]
Metro & Crime

Fire razes trailer park in Ibadan, destroys many shops

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Tragedy occurred Wednesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, when a dawn fire razed a trailer park in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state. The unfortunate incident, which occurred at the early hours of the day around 4 am, caught residents of the area unawares as the cause of the inferno was not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica