Benue: Another tanker explosion hits Agatu, destroy properties

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Another petrol tanker Tuesday fell and exploded in Oshigbudu, headquarters of Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State destroying many properties.

The incident occured barely 48 hours after the first tanker exploded in the same area killing 12 persons and destroying more than 72 houses.

Though no casualities were recorded in the second explosion, New Telegraph learnt that a number houses were destroyed.

A witness, who identified himself as Ape Peterhot, said the tanker suffered a break failure and crashed into a mini garage destroying a lot of properties.

The secretary of Agatu Local Government Council, Hon. Oteyi Sunday, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

Sunday said, the explosion occurred at about 3:40 am on Tuesday some metres away from where the Sunday explosion took place.

