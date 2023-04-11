Benue APC alleges plot to enact law granting Ortom, ex-govs gratuity, pension

The All Progressives Congress (APC) claims it has uncovered an alleged plot by the Benue State House of Assembly to en- act a law via a Bill sent by Governor Samuel Ortom placing ex-governors on pension, gratuity and other benefits. According to the party, the said plot is a strategy by the outgoing administration to further impoverish the people.

Also, Minority Leader Benjamin Bem Mngutyo told New Telegraph that the Bill has not passed the first reading. Mngutyo said: “That Bill has been passed by several states already dating from 2012, but it is yet to come for first reading.”

A statement by the Benue APC Director of Communications Kula Tersoo said the contents of the Bill stipulate that after May 29 when Ortom will become an ex-governor, he would “be allowed by the law to go with some choice government property in his possession as his post- He added: “It has come to our knowledge that the outgoing Governor has for- warded a Bill to the House of Assembly that will place ex-Governors, starting with him, on gratuity, pension and other benefits.

“According to the Bill which was cited by our im- peccable sources, Ortom should be built a mansion of his taste in any part of the country he chooses to stay after leaving Govern- ment House.”

