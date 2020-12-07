News

Benue APC Chair, wife escape death over electrocution of security aide

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

*Ortom visits scene, condemns attack

 

Benue State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Abba Yaro and his wife Monday escaped been lynched by an angry mob in Makurdi, the state capital.
New Telegraph learnt that the irate youths were also on the verge of setting his ablaze Makurdi residence, located near Governor Samuel Ortom’s house located at the Judges Quarters, but the timely intervention of the men of the Nigeria Police and the governor prevented them from doing so.
New Telegraph gathered that one of  Comrade Yaro’s security aides, who was closing from night duty, had carried a cutlass to cut down branches of a tree outside his gate that were touching high tension wires there creating electric sparks and in the process got electrocuted.
It was learnt that the sudden death of the young man angered the youth in the area who accused the APC Chairman of killing the security man unjustly.
The youths quickly mobilsed and went on rampage, destroying the chairman’s house and cars in sight.
Governor Samuel Ortom, who visited the APC Chairman, condemn the violent attack and commended the swift response of the police and other security agencies, adding that the attack would have metamorphosed into another #EndSARS and killing of innocent people.

