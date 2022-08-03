Metro & Crime

Benue APC crisis deepens as thugs set ablaze party chieftain’s mansion after visit to Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

…as governor condemns action

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has assumed a worrisome dimension as some unidentified party thugs Wednesday set ablaze the mansion of the party’s chieftain, Alhaji Usman Abubakar alias Young Alhaji situated in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, which occurred at about 3 am, happened barely two weeks after he (Abubakar) visited Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.

New Telegraph learnt that the inferno consumed the entire gate of the mansion housing the security post and ancillary buildings as sympathizers and workers in the compound battled to put out the inferno.

Also not spared was a casket placed in front of the house by Alhaji Abubakar that portrayed ‘the death of APC’ in Benue South senatorial district but especially the local government area.

The fire, New Telegraph learnt, was noticed when everybody in the house were asleep, just as properties destroyed are estimated at over N100 million.

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom Wednesday condemned the attack on Alhaji Abubakar’s house.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Terver Akase, described the torching of Young Alhaji’s house by yet-to-be-identified persons as unacceptable, barbaric and anti-democracy.

He tasked security operatives to fish out perpetrators of the act and warned those causing unnecessary tension on account of political differences to desist or be prepared to face the long arm of the law.

Governor Ortom sympathised with Alhaji Abubakar and urged him not to be discouraged by the unfortunate incident.

 

