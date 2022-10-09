Benue APC crisis deepens as Young Alhaji pulls out of campaign council

The internal crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has deepened as its leader from Benue South Senatorial district, Usman Abubakar, alias Young Alhaji, Sunday bowed out from the campaign council ahead of its inauguration on Friday.

The party had listed Young Alhaji, also known as Dan Maishanu, as a member of the Campaign Advisory Committee (CAC) constituted by the party’s leadership, but hours after the names of various committee members were published, Usman said he cannot be dragged into any mess.

He sited the recent burning of his Otukpo residence by suspected APC hoodlums that preceded his visit to Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House as reasons for declining the party’s offer.

He said in a statement he personally signed that even though he remains an active member of the party, he has for now disassociated himself from such responsibility which he said “has to do with his conscience”.