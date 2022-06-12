News

Benue APC crisis: Rep member sues party over defamation

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has assumed another dimension as former member of the party and House of Representatives member for Jechira Constituency, Herman Hembe, has dragged the party to court  over alleged defamation.

 

Hembe, who has since defected from the APC to Labour Party (LP), to pursue his ambition of becoming the governor of the state, disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and made available to Sunday Telegraph in Makurdi yesterday.

 

The federal parliamentarian expressed worry that    long after he dumped the APC and notified its leadership through his counsel of his withdrawal from the governorship race and other activities of the party and subsequent resignation which was also served on the APC chairman of his Mbake Council Ward in Konshisha Local Government Area, the party’s handlers have continued  fielding his name as a participant in their party activities including the just concluded “perfidous” rerun election where 720 votes were allocated to him even though he and his teeming supporters did not participate in the election.

 

He described the action of the APC against him as “malicious and intentional mischief”.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

