Benue APC lawmaker remanded for alleged criminal conspiracy, robbery

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court, presided over by Mr. Isaac Ajim, Friday remanded Hon. Jonathan Agbidye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in prison custody for alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and abduction.

Hon. Agbidye, who represents Katsina-Ala East State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, was remanded alongside one Denen Zuamo of Katsina-Ala town for the alleged offence.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Fidelis Ogbobe told the court that on May 22, 2018, a Toyota Hilux van with registration number SWA-215-FM and other valuables belonging to Apin Public Health Initiatives (APHI) was snatched at gun point along Katsina-Ala-Tordonga road in Katsina-Ala Local Government area of the state to an unknown destination.

He said during Police investigation, Hon. Agbidye and Mr. Zuamo of Katsina-Ala township were arrested with the said vehicle which has been re-registered as MKD-992-AD in Makurdi, Benue State.

Ogbobe said further investigation by the police revealed that Hon. Agbidye, Zuamo and others now at large conspired and belong to a gang of armed robbers and terrorists headed by the notorious and wanted kingpin, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Ghana’ who snatched, robbed and abducted the staff of APHI.

He said the accused persons committed an offence contrary to section 1(2) A and B and section 6 (b) of the Robbery and Fire Arms (Special Provisions) Act, 2004, and Hostage, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Law of Benue State, 2017.

No plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The Police prosecuting counsel, told the court that investigation into the matter was still in progress and asked the court for another date to enable the police complete their investigation.

Counsel to the accused persons, Barrister Terhemen Oscar Aorabee did not oppose the application for another date, but, however, informed the court that he will formally file and apply for the bail of his client on another date.

The trial Magistrate adjourned the case to October 12, 2020, for further mention.

