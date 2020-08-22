News

Benue APC lawmaker remanded for alleged criminal conspiracy

Posted on Author Cephas IORHEMEN Comment(0)

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Mr. Isaac Ajim yesterday remanded Hon. Jonathan Agbidye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in prison custody for alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and abduction. Agbidye, who represents Katsina-Ala East State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, was remanded with one Denen Zuamo of Katsina-Ala town for the alleged offence. Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Fidelis Ogbobe told the court that on May 22, 2018, a Toyota Hilux van with registration number SWA-215-FM belonging and other valuables belonging to Apin Public Health Initiatives (APHI) was snatched at gunpoint along Katsina-Ala-Tordonga road in Katsina-Ala local government area of the state to an unknown destination.

He said during the Police investigation, Agbidye and Zuamo of Katsina-Ala Township were arrested with the said vehicle which has been re-registered as MKD-992- AD in Makurdi, Benue State. Ogbobe said further investigation by the police revealed that Hon. Agbidye, Zuamo and others now at large conspired and belonged to a gang of armed robbers and terrorists headed by the notorious and wanted kingpin, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Ghana’ who snatched, robbed and abducted the staff of APHI.

He said the accused persons committed an offence contrary to section 1(2) A and B and section 6 (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, 2004, and Hostage, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Law of Benue State, 2017. No plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Biden expected to announce presidential running mate this week

Posted on Author Reporter

  Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has interviewed the finalists to be his running mate and his campaign is readying to announce his choice as soon as this week, a person familiar with the process told Reuters. Biden and his potential vice president will formally accept the party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention, scheduled […]
News

COVID-19: Kwara distributes sanitisers as students begin exams

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Kwara State government has donated 50,000 pieces of 200ml and another 2,000 pieces of one litre of hand sanitisers for distribution to schools across the state as exit class students begin examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical experts had recommended physical distancing, constant hand washing, use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser and facemasks, among others, […]
News

Sallah: APC, Kalu, Soun preach peace, religious tolerance

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with Muslim Ummah on the commemoration of this year’s Eid Kabir. The party urged Nigerians to ensure religious tolerance. The party, in a statement from the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja, said the Islamic festival teaches value of sacrifice and selflessness to one another irrespective […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: