Benue APC lawmaker remanded for alleged criminal conspiracy

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Mr. Isaac Ajim yesterday remanded Hon. Jonathan Agbidye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in prison custody for alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and abduction. Agbidye, who represents Katsina-Ala East State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, was remanded with one Denen Zuamo of Katsina-Ala town for the alleged offence. Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Fidelis Ogbobe told the court that on May 22, 2018, a Toyota Hilux van with registration number SWA-215-FM belonging and other valuables belonging to Apin Public Health Initiatives (APHI) was snatched at gunpoint along Katsina-Ala-Tordonga road in Katsina-Ala local government area of the state to an unknown destination.

He said during the Police investigation, Agbidye and Zuamo of Katsina-Ala Township were arrested with the said vehicle which has been re-registered as MKD-992- AD in Makurdi, Benue State. Ogbobe said further investigation by the police revealed that Hon. Agbidye, Zuamo and others now at large conspired and belonged to a gang of armed robbers and terrorists headed by the notorious and wanted kingpin, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Ghana’ who snatched, robbed and abducted the staff of APHI.

He said the accused persons committed an offence contrary to section 1(2) A and B and section 6 (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, 2004, and Hostage, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Law of Benue State, 2017. No plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

Like this: Like Loading...