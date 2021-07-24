Benue APC suspends chieftain over claim Buhari’s administration failed Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has suspended its frontline member, Chief (Mrs.) Mimi Orubibi Adzape for criticizing the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari for failing to protect Nigerians since assumption of office. Adzape was suspended alongside two other party members, Hon. Benjamin Wayo and Hon. Iorfa Dzoho for anti party activities. Mrs. Orubibi who contested the Benue North East senatorial election in 2019 on the APC’s ticket but lost to Senator Gabriel Suswam of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had lamented the uncaring attitude of the APC-led administration in addressing the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of militant herdsmen attacks in parts of the country and Benue state in particular.

She spoke with reporters at the Abagena IDP camp shortly after she interacted with the displaced persons on arrival from an overseas holiday. The embattled APC chieftain expressed worry that years after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the Abagena IDP camp and promised the release of N10 billion to facilitate the resettlement and safe return of the IDPs back to their ancestral homes, the government has continued to keep mute on the matter. “All I ask is for President Buhari and all those at the helm of affairs should do the needful to resettle the IDPs to be able to go back.

Chief Orubibi who also lamented over the excruciating economic hardship under the present administration said, “I don’t have much, I don’t have the powers to make laws or rules, I am also an APC, I was an APC candidate in Benue State, I got 84,000 votes, and I am not hiding from the fact that I am APC. We have failed the Nation, because, if you rule a country and dollar is N503, where are we coming from? How much was bread? How much was a bag of rice” before the APC took over from PDP. The party, in a statement signed by Daniel Orngu for Kwande APC stakeholders, described the action of the embattled members as a “deliberate attempt to cause disaffection within Kwande APC and indeed wreak havoc on the entire Benue APC before eventually defecting to other political parties”.

