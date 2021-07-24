News

Benue APC suspends chieftain over claim Buhari’s administration failed Nigerians

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has suspended its frontline member, Chief (Mrs.) Mimi Orubibi Adzape for criticizing the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari for failing to protect Nigerians since assumption of office. Adzape was suspended alongside two other party members, Hon. Benjamin Wayo and Hon. Iorfa Dzoho for anti party activities. Mrs. Orubibi who contested the Benue North East senatorial election in 2019 on the APC’s ticket but lost to Senator Gabriel Suswam of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had lamented the uncaring attitude of the APC-led administration in addressing the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of militant herdsmen attacks in parts of the country and Benue state in particular.

She spoke with reporters at the Abagena IDP camp shortly after she interacted with the displaced persons on arrival from an overseas holiday. The embattled APC chieftain expressed worry that years after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the Abagena IDP camp and promised the release of N10 billion to facilitate the resettlement and safe return of the IDPs back to their ancestral homes, the government has continued to keep mute on the matter. “All I ask is for President Buhari and all those at the helm of affairs should do the needful to resettle the IDPs to be able to go back.

Chief Orubibi who also lamented over the excruciating economic hardship under the present administration said, “I don’t have much, I don’t have the powers to make laws or rules, I am also an APC, I was an APC candidate in Benue State, I got 84,000 votes, and I am not hiding from the fact that I am APC. We have failed the Nation, because, if you rule a country and dollar is N503, where are we coming from? How much was bread? How much was a bag of rice” before the APC took over from PDP. The party, in a statement signed by Daniel Orngu for Kwande APC stakeholders, described the action of the embattled members as a “deliberate attempt to cause disaffection within Kwande APC and indeed wreak havoc on the entire Benue APC before eventually defecting to other political parties”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Commissioner advocates contributory health scheme for journalists

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

Muhammad Kabir KANO With the spread of COVID- 19 in the country and the hazards faced by Nigerian journalists, a former President of the Nigeria Unioun of Journalists (NUJ) and Commissioner for Information in Kano State,   Muhammad Garba, has advocated for contributory health scheme among journalists. Speaking at a colloquium organised by Kano Council […]
News

#EndSARS: Force c’ttee begins assessment tour of damaged facilities, others nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…visits FCT, Lagos Ogun states’ commands   A nine-man committee set up by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to undertake on-the-spot assessment of the losses suffered by the Force in the wake of violent protests across the country, has begun work. The committee, which is headed by a Commissioner of Police […]
News

Wike: Opposition parties disappointed over workers’ planned protest

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike yesterday said that the opposition political parties in the state were disappointed that workers no longer embarked on their planned protest after the intervention of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). The governor, who spoke after the inspection of ongoing Rebisi, GRA, Rumuola and Rumuogba flyover bridges projects […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica