Benue APC tackles PDP over alleged plot to rig guber poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of plotting to rig the March 11 Benue State governorship and House of Assembly elections. In a statement by its spokesman, Daniel Ihomun, the APC accused the PDP of planning to manipulate the polls.

The opposition party claimed: “A secret meeting was held recently at Government House where a plan was hatched to rig the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“The plan is to totally boycott BVAS, influence the reposting of Polling Officers, Collation Officers and Returning Officers, create violence in APC strongholds, engage in vote-buying and use the recently-established Community Volunteer Guards to instigate crisis in border communities to whip up anti-Fulani and religious sentiments amongst the people for political gains (this has already begun with attacks in Gwer West, Guma and Kwande local government areas).”

