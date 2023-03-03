News

Benue APC tackles PDP over alleged plot to rig guber poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of plotting to rig the March 11 Benue State governorship and House of Assembly elections. In a statement by its spokesman, Daniel Ihomun, the APC accused the PDP of planning to manipulate the polls.

The opposition party claimed: “A secret meeting was held recently at Government House where a plan was hatched to rig the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“The plan is to totally boycott BVAS, influence the reposting of Polling Officers, Collation Officers and Returning Officers, create violence in APC strongholds, engage in vote-buying and use the recently-established Community Volunteer Guards to instigate crisis in border communities to whip up anti-Fulani and religious sentiments amongst the people for political gains (this has already begun with attacks in Gwer West, Guma and Kwande local government areas).”

News

Plane blows away catering truck at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wole Shadare An Air Peace B777 plane escaped unscathed on Saturday after a catering truck was overturned and blown away by the thrust of another aircraft at the apron of the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos. Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Akin Olateru told New Telegraph that there was: “No damage to the airplane. The […]
News

Ensure peace, stability in Ethiopia, Buhari tells re-elected PM

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has told re-elected Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, to ensure peace and stability in his country.   Buhari made the call in his goodwill message delivered yesterday in Addis Ababa at Ahmed’s inauguration for second term of five years amid many challenges facing the troubled East African country.   While assuring […]
News

2023: SERAP to embark on legal action over rights of Nigerians to hold rallies 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Francis Iwuchukwu President Muhammadu Buhari and 36 state governors have been urged to “publicly instruct the Nigeria police and state security outfits to respect, protect, and facilitate the rights of everyone to freedom of expression, assembly, association, and equal participation during the election campaigns, regardless of their party affiliation.” The call came from a […]

