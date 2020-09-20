News

Benue Archbishop to Buhari: Check terrorists’ infiltration into Nigeria

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

National President of the Association of Clerics in Nigeria and Chairman of the Synod of the All Nations Evangelism Ministries (ANEM) in Benue State, Archbishop Dr. Yimam Orkwar Sunday expressed concern over the “infiltration of terrorists” from the Middle East into the country and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the matter.

The Archbishop observed that the continuous invasion of the nation’s territorial borders by aliens is a source of worry to the citizenry and must be addressed headlong.

He said the neglect of warnings by the United States government on the matter would continue to threaten the peace and security of the Nigerian state.

Archbishop Orkwar, who addressed a news conference shortly after a meeting of the Synod in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, advocated for the need for the government to replace the current Service Chiefs whose prolonged stay in office he said is unnecessary.

“The Synod calls on Mr. President to place premium on lives of Nigerians and tackle insecurity. The infiltration of terrorists from the Middle East should be addressed as continuous neglect of warnings by US Government is not in the best interest of the nation. The prolonged stay of Service Chiefs in office is unnecessary,” he said.

He condemned the on-going intractable ‘genocide’ in Southern Kaduna, the Christians dominated settlement calling on the Federal Government to evolve decisive steps to douse the killings, noting that failure of the President to end the crisis would amount to contravening the terms of the oath of office he swore to at his swearing in.

