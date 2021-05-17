News

Benue army invasion: 1,471, people, 810 children rendered homeless

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

 

At least, 1,471 people are now wallowing in penury in three Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps as a result of the invasion of Gungul in Konshisha local government area of Benue State by military forces in April this year.

 

Findings obtained by New Telegraph also reveal that the number includes about 810 children who are also homeless.

 

Also the humanitarian challenge caused people of the area due to the invasion also indicated that 60 nursing mothers and 19 pregnant women have been profiled in the three camps.

 

The IDPs, further findings reveal were sleeping in filthy environments lacking basic amenities like water, food and shelter among others.

 

The figures were embedded in a report compiled by a non-governmental organization (NGO), Jireh Doo Foundation (JDF), during its assessment of conditions of persons affected by the crisis and made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi, at the weekend.

 

The report of the needs assessment analysis by JDF was conducted at the three camps located at Aku, Gungul and Gungul Main all in Konshisha Local Government Area.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Poor health habits could increase mental decline risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new study by United States (U.S.) researchers has suggested that poor health habits in young adulthood may increase the risk of mental decline later in life. The findings are published online in the journal ‘Neurology’. According to the authors, young adulthood may be the most critical time for adopting a healthy lifestyle in order […]
News

Ekiti: Labour issues 14-day ultimatum over unpaid salaries

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado- Ekiti

Organised labour in Ekiti State, has given a 14-day ultimatum to Governor Kayode Fayemi to clear payment of all outstanding benefits to workers, failure of which shall result to industrial action.   A letter dated July 16 and addressed to Fayemi, said the ultimatum commences from Monday, July 20 and lapses on August 3, within […]
News

Pa Fasoranti expresses fear over Nigeria’s future

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The leader of the pan Yoruba socio-cultura group, Afenifere, Pa Rueben Fasoranti, yesterday expressed concern over the series of challenges facing Nigeria. Fasoranti disclosed this when hundreds of well – wishers converged on Akure, the Ondo State capital to celebrate with him on his 94th birthday, an occasion that was also used to launch the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica