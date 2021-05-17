Benue army invasion: 1,471, people, 810 children rendered homeless

At least, 1,471 people are now wallowing in penury in three Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps as a result of the invasion of Gungul in Konshisha local government area of Benue State by military forces in April this year.

Findings obtained by New Telegraph also reveal that the number includes about 810 children who are also homeless.

Also the humanitarian challenge caused people of the area due to the invasion also indicated that 60 nursing mothers and 19 pregnant women have been profiled in the three camps.

The IDPs, further findings reveal were sleeping in filthy environments lacking basic amenities like water, food and shelter among others.

The figures were embedded in a report compiled by a non-governmental organization (NGO), Jireh Doo Foundation (JDF), during its assessment of conditions of persons affected by the crisis and made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi, at the weekend.

The report of the needs assessment analysis by JDF was conducted at the three camps located at Aku, Gungul and Gungul Main all in Konshisha Local Government Area.

