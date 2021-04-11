Metro & Crime

Benue army invasion: Tiv youths urge FG to compensate victims for lives, property lost

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

*Want judicial commission of inquiry to probe attacks

 

An umbrella body of the Tiv youths in Benue State known as Tiv Youth Organisation (TYO) Worldwide at the weekend urged the Federal Government to compensate victims of Shangev-Tiev in Konshisha Local Government Area who were massacred and property destroyed by military forces over their missing  soldiers.

 

President-General of the organisation, Mr. Timothy Hembaor, in a statement in Makurdi, also called for the immediate constitution of a judicial commission of inquiry to thoroughly investigate the crisis between the Tiv people of Konshisha Local Government and their Igede neighbors from Oju Local Government.

 

“We call on the Federal Government to fully compensate for lost lives of our people and property in the crisis.

 

“We also urge the National Assembly, and other socio-cultural groups in Nigeria, non-governmental organisations and the international community to condemn the crimes of strafing, mass murder, collective punishment and ethnic cleansing of the Tiv people of Benue State by the Nigerian military.

“We call on the military to halt all illicit hostilities on the peaceful and unarmed communities of Konshisha and Gwer-East local government areas,” he said.
TYO commended Governor Samuel Ortom for his resolute stand and constitutional measures evolved to protect and secure people of the state so far and his intervention in this matter.

