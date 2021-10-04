Benue: Army’s OPWS Force Commander dies

*Ortom: His death, a huge tragedy; big blow to Army

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Force Commander of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS)

covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states respectively, Bridgadier General Clement Apere has died.

Bridgadier General Apere died barely seven months after he took over from his predecessor, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, who is now the

Director of Training and Operation Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

It was not clear as at press time what exactly caused his death.

Governor Samuel Ortom, in a reaction, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and the Olupako of Share, Oba Haruna Olawale Suleiman, the entire Share community and family over the death of Brigadier General Dayo Apere.

Ortom said the death of Gen. Apere, who died on Saturday, October 2, 2021 of an undisclosed ailment is a huge tragedy to Nigeria’s war against terrorism in the country.

The governor, in a statement by his Principal Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur,

described the death of Gen. Apere as a big blow to the Army and particularly Benue State who has been contending with Fulani militia, bandits and kidnappers.

The governor recalled the contributions of Operation Whirl Stroke under the Command of Late Gen. Apere fighting criminality in Benue State, saying this is instrumental to the relative peace the state is enjoying now.

Like this: Like Loading...