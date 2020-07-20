Benue Assembly shut down as Speaker, others test positive for COVID-19

Metro & Crime

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Official activites at the Benue State House of Assembly were on Monday crippled as Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Titus Uba and other principal officers were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Speaker, who represents Kyan constituency in Vandeikya Local Government Area, and Hon. Tertsea Gbiseh, who represents Kwande East constituency, tested positive to the virus after a routine COVID-19 test was conducted on them and other staff by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The House Committee Chairman on Information and Orientation, Hon Tertsea Gbiseh, who confirmed this in a statement said, results of other members and staff are been awaited.
Hon. Gbiseh said as a result of the development, the Speaker has ordered the immediate closure of the Assembly complex and  directed fumigation of the premises.
“The Assembly by virtue of it’s official functions and constituency responsibilities stand the natural risk of exposure to carriers of the virus despite the adherence to personal hygiene and covid-19 safety protocols, and just like every other public worker, it is an occupational hazard that comes with service.
“The affected members have immediately gone into self isolation and full treatment on them has commenced in line with covid-19 protocols. While Rt. Hon Uba and Hon. Gbiseh are without symptoms they are at the moment assisting the NCDC in contact tracing.”
Hon. Gbiseh quoted the Speaker as  commending the State Action Committee on COVID-19 on the work done so far and urged them to do more especially in the area of accessible test centres.

