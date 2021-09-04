Metro & Crime

Benue Assembly summons SUBEB contractors over substandard jobs

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly Standing Committee on Education, Science and Technology on Friday, summoned three contractors, Gran Ville Nig. Ltd, Sottam Synergy Res. Ltd and Aspam Ltd to appear before it for various contract offences.

The Assembly Committee gave the directive when its Chairman, Rt. Hon. Terkaa Ucha and members carried out oversight on Basic Education School projects awarded through UBEC/BNSG  Matching Grant for 2018 – 2019 in company of board members.

While Zash Gran  Ville  Nig. Ltd,
handling Construction of standard Block 3 No. Classrooms, office, store and 3 No. Blocks of VIP Toilets at LGEA Primary School Aka-Jabela, was blamed for refusing to go to site after receiving mobilization fee, Aspam and Sottam Synergy Res. Ltd, handling construction of standard block 3No. Classrooms, office and store at UBE LGEA Primary School North Bank and LGEA Low-Cost North Bank, were faulted for poor job finishing.

Rt. Hon. Ucha expressed dissatisfaction with the shoddy works done in some schools visited except UBE JSS Demekpe and LGEA Primary School Tse-Dei where he okayed the quality of work.

The committee complained about leakages in the ceiling at UBE JSS Adem, poor painting and filling work at LGEA Low Cost North Bank and 31 AB North Bank.

While the Contractor at Adem promised to fix the leakage in the ceiling in one week’s time, the Committee tasked the Headteacher of LGEA Primary School Low Cost to mobilise pupils to plant flowers and fill sand into some areas washed by erosion in order to control it.

