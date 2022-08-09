Benue Attacks: Ortom to submit application to procure AK-47, AK-49 rifles to Buhari

The Benue State Government under Governor Samuel Ortom is to formally submit an application to President Muhammadu Buhari this week for approval for licences to procure AK-47 and AK-49 rifles on behalf of the newly-established Benue State Community Volunteer Guards.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this at a reception organised by the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Cosmas Idye, to mark his 35 years of marriage and call to the bar of his son, Marcel Idye in Makurdi, the state capital.

The governor had declared at the passing-out parade of 500 personnel of the Community Volunteer Guards (CVGs) that he was poised “to go to war against the terrorist herdsmen who have been attacking and killing his people, and as such was “ready to spill the last pint of his blood” to ensure that people of the state enjoy relative peace.

He said the state government did not contravene the Constitution of the federation and was therefore right to have passed the law establishing the security outfit, which is designed to assist the conventional security agencies in fighting crime in the state.

The governor maintained that “as long as we make laws that are not in conflict with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we are right in establishing the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards.”

Ortom insisted that his office has concluded the necessary arrangements to forward the letter to President Buhari who he acknowledged, is constitutionally empowered to grant such licences and expressed hope the President would give it a “favourable consideration.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...