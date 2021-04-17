News Top Stories

Benue attacks: SEMA carries out assessment of victims, damaged property in Konshisha

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) yesterday carried out an assessment on the destruction and damages caused by the military forces over the killing of 12 personnel of the Nigerian Army in Konshisha local government area of the state. The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Emmanuel Shior, who visited the affected areas told Saturday Telegraph that Governor Samuel Ortom had directed him to visit the areas and assess the victims for immediate intervention by providing relief to cushion their plights.

Dr. Shior, while interacting with the traditional rulers, community leaders and the victims, condemned the attacks on the community by the military. He also condemned the attack on the military by the Konshisha militia youths, saying the governor was doing everything possible to bring enduring peace to the crisis between Konshisha and Oju communities. Dr. Shior further proceeded to the Gungul Market square to brief the victims, and called on the Federal Government, non- governmental organizations and other humanitarian agencies for their quick intervention to the victims of the affected communities.

In separate responses, the District Heads of Iwar Nyam and Mbayase, HRH. Lazarus Unaha Koko, and HRM Timothy Aluga, whose palaces were reduced to rubbles, expressed sadness over the incident. They however, commended Governor Ortom for his efforts in restoring peace between them and the military, while praying for a lasting solution to the crisis between the warring sides. The eight communities that were affected and assessed included: Gungul, Agidi, Aku, Adoka, Bonta, Gbinde, Tse-Anyon and Guleya all in Konshisha local government area

