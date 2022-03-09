Sports

Benue bans football trainings on Aper Aku stadium pitch

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

The Benue State Sports Council yesterday slammed a ban on all training on the pitch of the Aper Aku Stadium with immediate effect.

The Director of Sports, Comrade Philip Ter Nongo who disclosed this on behalf of the state government in a statement said the decision became imperative “in order to reserve the pitch for relevant football matches and ensure the longevity of the synthetic turf which is already wearing off”.

Comrade Nongo however said the restriction exempts the Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi and JM Liberty FC as they have been permitted to train only twice before their home matches.

He said that the council “has been observed with dismay the indiscriminate use of the football pitch at the main bowl of the Aper Aku Stadium by football teams.
“In view of this, a ban has been placed on all training on the pitch with immediate effect. Henceforth, the stadium shall be put under lock and key. However, Lobi Stars FC and JM Liberty FC shall be permitted to train twice before their home matches”.

He advised Lobi Stars Football academy to stop training on the pitch and relocate to the McCarthy Stadium for their pieces of training.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Newcastle, West Brom, Aston Villa await Iheanacho’s signature

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Newcastle United, newly promoted West Brom and relegation escapee, Aston Villa are the three teams that are ready to offer an escape route for Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho who may declared surplus to requirement at the King Power Stadium next season. Leicester boss, Brendan Rogers is planning to strengthen his attack for next year’s […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Denmark midfielder, Eriksen, ‘awake’ after collapsing on pitch

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Finland beat hosts 1-0 Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is “awake” in hospital after collapsing in the Euro 2020 match against Finland, said the Danish Football Association. The 29-year-old’s condition has been “stabilised”, according to tournament organisers UEFA. The game was suspended before half-time after the Inter Milan player fell to the ground and received […]
Sports

Ikorodu City FC seal partnership deal ahead new season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria National League side, Ikorodu City Football Club, and Lotus Bank yesterday, in Lagos consummated a long-term partnership agreement. The bank has become the community club sponsor and will feature on Ikorodu City FC home and away jerseys, training, and match pitch panels. They will also feature in all Ikorodu City FC community programs and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica