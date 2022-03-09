Benue bans football trainings on Aper Aku stadium pitch

The Benue State Sports Council yesterday slammed a ban on all training on the pitch of the Aper Aku Stadium with immediate effect.

The Director of Sports, Comrade Philip Ter Nongo who disclosed this on behalf of the state government in a statement said the decision became imperative “in order to reserve the pitch for relevant football matches and ensure the longevity of the synthetic turf which is already wearing off”.

Comrade Nongo however said the restriction exempts the Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi and JM Liberty FC as they have been permitted to train only twice before their home matches.

He said that the council “has been observed with dismay the indiscriminate use of the football pitch at the main bowl of the Aper Aku Stadium by football teams.

“In view of this, a ban has been placed on all training on the pitch with immediate effect. Henceforth, the stadium shall be put under lock and key. However, Lobi Stars FC and JM Liberty FC shall be permitted to train twice before their home matches”.

He advised Lobi Stars Football academy to stop training on the pitch and relocate to the McCarthy Stadium for their pieces of training.

