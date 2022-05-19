Benue: Battle for Ortom’s successor hots up in APC

CEPHAS IORHEMEN reports on the jostle for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by party chieftains ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Benue State

There is growing tension in the Benue State chapter of the Progressives Congress (APC) given the long list of aspirants jostling to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 governorship election. While most of the aspirants are not ready to step down for each other, findings by New Telegraph showed that like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), major stakeholders of the APC in the state are also considering the option of consensus in the selection of a governorship candidate. The leader of the party in the state and a former governor of the state, Senator George Akume (current Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs) had conveyed the decision of the party to members during a retreat for the aspirants. Akume, who said consensus arrangement is in line with the APC constitution, however, noted the aspirants are at liberty to test their popularity at the governorship primary election through either the direct or indirect primary mode as stipulated in the party’s constitution. Among those jostling for the ticket are former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Michael Aondoakaa (SAN); ex-deputy governor of the state, Chief Steven Lawani; a member of the House of Representatives, Barr. Herman Hembe; former National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Barnabas Gemade; a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia; an economist, Terlumun Paul Ikya; a university don, Prof. Terhemba Shija; Dr. Sam Ode, Dr. John Tor Tsuwa, , Mark Hanmation and Engr. Nick Wende.

Michael Aondoakaa

Chief Aondoakaa is one of the aspirants that has picked the governorship nomination and expression of interest forms. The former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in the Goodluck Jonathan administration has consulted widely and is hopeful that the delegates will consider his political profile notwithstanding the clamour for zoning by some political stakeholders in the state. Aondoakaa, who is the chairman of Mikap Nigeria Ltd, a multi-million naira rice milling company with a modern factory in Makurdi, has employed about 12,000 people across the state. Mikap, producers of MIVA Rice also has about 5,000 rice farmers on its out growers’ programme backed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrowers Scheme, an initiative meant to boost the income of rice farmers. This has endeared him to many people since he joined the Benue governorship race. Besides this, the former minister has always been vocal on invasion of the state by armed herders, and who kill innocent farmers and destroy crops. He said recently that if voted into power, he will tackle the farmers-herders’ crisis. He said he has other lofty programmes that will transform the state, uplift the state’s economic base and make life meaningful to the people. “I am telling people what I will do that is right. Number one, I say in six months’ time, the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps will be closed down and people will be enabled with foodstuffs, seeds and a token of N100,000 per family to go back and start their lives. And I will use the money used for feeding the IDPs to enhance security within the environment. “I will also ensure that the Livestock Guards work harmoniously with other security agents in the state to ensure that if there is infraction by any group of people, whether herdsmen into farmer’s farmyard, the dispute will be settled right there. “If you have destroyed the farmer’s property, you pay right there. It is not the question of bringing the Livestock Guards to arrest the person and take him to Makurdi and the farmer is left there and there will be reprisals. It will be a win-win situation, the farmer wins and everybody wins,” Aondoakaa said.

Sam Ode

The belief is that the former Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs may have advantage over the other aspirants given link with the two major in the state. His father is Idoma, while his mother is Tiv. The former minister’s pedigree, political experience and qualification also stand him out as the aspirant to beat in the contest for the ticket of his party. Ode was the running mate of the Benue APC governorship candidate in the 2019 general election. He has repeatedly said that the number of aspirants on the party’s platform will not pose a threat to his aspiration. “I believe that in the mix of all of these aspirants that we have in the APC, I have something very peculiar, something very special which stands me out as the aspirant to beat. “In my recent engagement with the media, I said I may not be the best for this season, but Sam Ode is the most suitable and that assertion is anchored on the fact that you have a high breed aspirant in me. “In this world, the Geography of where you come from and how power is shared among the component parts of all these persuasions is something you cannot overlook. In this season, the preponderance of opinion in the state here and even beyond is that the people of Benue South Senatorial District where I come from should be given a chance to lead Benue after almost 46 years of the existence of the state. So, I see myself properly positioned to benefit from this agitation. “And the reason is that my origin cuts across the three senatorial districts of this state. My father is from Benue South, my mother is from Benue North East and my grandmother is from Benue North West. So, I have my origin in the tripod upon which Benue stands. “For you to be governor of Benue State, you must have the political experience, you must have the bureaucratic experience, you must have the intellectual preparation so that you use these tools of analysis to shape the framework of how you will govern the state. “And I think that with all modesty, I have an abundance of these qualities, waiting to be dispensed for the benefit of the people of Benue state. I am not in this race for personal and self-aggrandizement, it is purely on the need to serve, because I know that I possess the qualities, I possess the experience that will enable me deliver to the people of Benue State.”

Steven Lawani

Chief Lawani has been one of the progenitors of power shift to Benue South Senatorial District. Agitators for power shift are anchoring their struggle on the fact that the area has not produced governor since creation of the state. He has made a strong statement that he is ready to replace Governor Samuel Ortom come 2023. He is widely accepted because of his rich experience in politics and development. He was the 2019 APC senatorial candidate in Benue South and is seen as one of the best persons for the job on the platform of the APC. Lawani, who once dismissed rumours making the round that he had perfected plans to abandon APC to re-join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he has invested so much in the APC and is sure of becoming Benue State governor in the coming 2023 election, so he couldn’t be contemplating to leave now. “On the issue of leaving the APC; I have contributed immensely to the development of the party to the point that I feel strong enough to win the next election and that’s why I brought myself forward for the election. You do not vacate a house that you have built in the manner that I have done. So, all these talk about leaving the APC is not true,” he said.

Terhemba Shija

Shija is a professor of English Studies at the Nasarawa State University. His governorship aspiration is cherished by many across party lines and there is the belief that he may have an upper hand as the party is reported to have zoned the slot to his senatorial district, particularly Vandeikya Local Government Area. Prof. Shija is not new to politics; he is a former member House of Representatives. He has equally served the state as commissioner for Information and Culture and commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. The university don is a grassroots politician and was among the first chieftains of the APC to declare their ambitions to contest for the governorship ticket of the arty and he had since then not looked back. He said of his aspiration: “Benue is a state of extremities. For a few people in government, it is the best of times as they live in opulence and extravagance of life. For most of the people, it is the worst of times as they are dying in poverty, denied the good things of life and the wealth of their fatherland. “The Benue Rebuild Agenda is an idea not a personality. It is a mantra, a creed; a dogma designed by a group of concerned Benue indigenes desirous to change the method of doing government business and its attendant loss of development and capacity, to catch up with modernity and globalized systems.” Acknowledging that Benue farmers grow over 20 different crops, Prof. Shija decried that the farmers who have the potential to feed the nation are yet not come close to achieving their potential due to lack of infrastructure, financing, training, technology, legal structure and other key inputs to produce optimally. He, therefore, vowed that when elected, his administration will make the state a farmer’s agricultural haven.

Barnabas Gemade

The declaration by the forer national chairman of the PDP for the Benue State 2023 governorship race has earned him the nickname – “The Big Project” because of his obvious political weight. Gemade, who is 72 has served the state in several capacities, He was a former Managing Director of the defunct Benue Cement Company, Gboko. He has equally served the country in several capacities. He was Secretary of Works in late General Sani Abacha’s regime. He once contested for the office of president and was later elected into the National Assembly to represent Benue North East Senatorial zone for two terms of eight years. Gemade joined the Benue governorship race with a rich political experience and his “Big project” has been spreading to all nooks and crannies of the state with many people supporting his ambition.

Herman Hembe

The 45 year old Hembe is currently serving his fourth term as a federal lawmaker. He is the member representing Vandeikya/ Konshisha Federal Constituency of Benue State at the National Assembly. Many political pundits say he is banking on his performance as a long serving lawmaker to clinch the APC gubernatorial ticket and win the general election.

Mark Hanmantion

Hanmantion is young man who is not leaving anything to chance in his bid to succeed Governor Ortom. Political analysts say he took Benue State by storm and has vigorously traversed all the 23 local government areas of the state campaigning. He once said of his ambition: “2023 is for the youth. Let our elders stay at home and send us. We shall provide democracy dividends and take care of them.” He added that his “three point agenda is to create wealth, tackle insecurity and improve on mechanized agriculture, so that farmers will have value for their products.

Others

Also on the race for the APC governorship ticket are Dr. Mathias Byuan, Hon. Nick Wende, Dr. John Tsuwa and Richard Mnenge.

