Benue bizman kidnapped by armed Fulani herders found dead

A businessman, Okoh Enejor, who was allegedly kidnapped by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen, has been found dead.

The lifeless body of the businessman was said to have been discovered around a forest location in Odokpo village in Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state.

Odokpo is a boundary village between Ado and Okpokwu local government councils, and the community plays host to a number of Fulani herdsmen.

New Telegraph learnt that Enejor was kidnapped while returning from one of the Fulani herdsmen settlement in the area after a business involving alleged purchase of about three cows.

He was waylaid along Odokpo/Ichama road on his way back from the said Fulani territory.

A source from the area told New Telegraph that the businessman’s corpse was found after family and friends had paid a N2 million ransom to his kidnappers.

Repeated calls put to the State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene to get her reaction on the matter failed as she refused not pick her calls.

