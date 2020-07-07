Metro & Crime

Benue boat mishap: Police recover 14 corpses, others still missing

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

The Benue State Police Command Tuesday confirmed the recovery of at least 14 corpses out of 21 that died in a boat mishap while crossing River Benue for an annual church conference over the weekend.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene gave the confirmation while giving an update about the tragic incident in Makurdi.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mukaddas Garba, in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene said, of the corpses recovered, eight were females while six were male, adding that others are still missing even as search operations continued.

“A total of 14 corpses – eight females and six males – were recovered from the river while other victims still missing. Investigation is in progress.

“The command commiserates with families of the deceased and prays that the Almighty God will grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

The CP advised members of the public to employ all protective measures and caution while sailing, as turbulent flow of water during the rainy season can create unforeseen circumstances.

He sympathized with the bereaved, and commended the frantic efforts made by sailors and communities around the river banks during the rescue operation and urged them to educate their wards about the dangers of using water ways during this period.

