Benue CAN calls for commission of inquiry

The Benue State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday in condemning the gruesome murder of urged the federal government to quickly set up a commission of inquiry to investigate the matter. The state Chairman of CAN, Rev. Augustine Akpen Leva who made the condemnation in Makurdi, implored the federal government to as a matter of urgency, constitute a commission of inquiry to investigate the death of that young lady and possibly arrest the culprits. “In the first place I condemn that cruelty that was meted on that innocent lady.

Nobody was able to produce any video or any proof that she insulted the prophet and the burning and killing of that lady is not good. “I want to condemn that in totality and I urge the Sokoto state chapter of CAN to investigate that thoroughly so that we will know the true story of what happened because we are hearing another version that a young man approached her and she declined.

That had to be investigated. The school authority and CAN should do that. “The government should, as a matter of urgent, set up a commission of inquiry to investigate the death of that young lady and possibly arrest the culprits because what they have done is not good. I condemn it in totality”. Rev. Leva who prayed for the consolation of the families of the lady and the ECWA church in general, said “the lady I learnt is a member of the ECWA church” and asked God to console them.

