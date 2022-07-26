Benue CAN condemns killing of pastor in Taraba

The Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday condemned the killing of Rev. Pastor S. I. Maji, in Borno Kuku in Gasol Local Government Area of neighbouring Taraba State. The Association called on clergymen in the country to be watchful as they preach the word of God.

New Telegraph gathered that Maji was on his way to Dan Anacha in Gasol Local Government Area of Taraba State when he was ambushed by gunmen and killed.

Chairman of CAN in the state, Rev. Augustine Akpen Leva, while condemning the incident, lamented that bandits have beamed their searchlights on clergymen in recent times and stressed the need for them to be watchful as they spread the soul saving message. Leva insisted that it was high time Nigerians and indeed, the clergymen started using legitimate means to protect themselves.

He lamented that insecurity has assumed a dangerous dimension as no day passes without hearing about assassination or attacks on churches.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...